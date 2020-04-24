Chief EU Negotiator Says Goals of 2nd Round of Brexit Talks Not Achieved in Full

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Michel Barnier, the chief Brexit negotiator for the EU, said on Friday said that the goals of the second round of talks on the post-Brexit relationship have only been partially met.

"Our objective for tangible progress in parallel on all subjects, I am afraid, this has only been partially, very partially met this week," Barnier said following the second round of negotiations with the UK.

Barnier also criticized London's position on trade relations.

"It [London] also denounced the basic premise that economic interconnectedness and geographic proximity require robust guarantees," he added.