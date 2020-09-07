UrduPoint.com
Chief EU Negotiator Says Post-Brexit Deal Impossible Unless Fisheries Issue Resolved

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A free trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom will be impossible to reach unless it grants European fishing vessels access to the UK's waters, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday.

On the eve of the eighth round of London-Brussels talks scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the UK government announced its determination to "move on" if no deal is reached by October 15. Meanwhile, the situation with fisheries, along with state aid, is one of the key issues the parties fail to agree upon.

"Excluding European fishermen is not acceptable to us.

I think a deal is possible," Barnier said on France Inter broadcaster, stressing the importance of human and territorial aspects of the issue.

He also said that the agreement should not hurt the single market

Barnier also noted that without an agreement, the UK will have to follow the common World Trade Organization rules in its trade relations with the union, including customs tariffs and full border checks of UK goods entering the European area.

The UK left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms during the so-called transition period, due to expire on December 31.  

