MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Hong Kong and Macau Chief Executives, John Lee and Ho Iat Seng, respectively, will visit Beijing from December 21-24.

The officials are expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as well as Li Qiang, who is expected to succeed Li Keqiang as China's second most senior official.

The politicians are going to discuss reopening the border with mainland China, which has been closed for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.