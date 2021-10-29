Chief Federal Judge Calls DOJ Actions in Capitol Riot Case 'Almost Schizophrenic'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The chief Federal judge in Washington, D.C., has criticized the US Department of Justice (DOJ) approach to the Capitol storming case, in particular the petty offense plea deals to the defendants, and called the prosecution's actions "almost schizophrenic," the Washington Post reported.

Judge Beryl Howell said that there was a great disconnect between the prosecution's harsh words describing the January 6 events, which she said had tarnished the US' reputation in the world, and the second-tier misdemeanor plea agreements for dozens of the accused, according to the newspaper.

"After all that scorching rhetoric ... the government goes on to describe the rioters who got through the police lines and got into the building as 'those who trespassed.' This was no mere trespass," Howell was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

The judge sentenced Jack Griffith, a video game developer from Tennessee, to three years probation for "parading" in the Capitol for about 10 minutes on January 6 amid a broader attack after the prosecution asked for a three-month jail term.

It was her first hearing related to the Capitol riot.

Howell has been long critical of the government's "muddled approach" and minimal charges towards those who, according to her, present an unprecedented threat to the country's democracy, the newspaper said. She called the prosecution's actions "almost schizophrenic," as the majority of defendants received punishments comparable to those given for crossing the road on the red light, the Washington Post said.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election that Trump said were fraudulent. The authorities have charged and arrested more than 600 people for participating in the event while the Congress established a Select Committee to probe the events.