Chief Investigator Of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Small Chance Of Vaccine By Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Chief Investigator of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Small Chance of Vaccine by Christmas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) There is a "small chance" of Oxford coronavirus vaccine being ready before Christmas, vaccine trial chief investigator Andrew Pollard said Thursday.

When asked by the Science and Technology Committee if the vaccine would be ready by christmas, Pollard said, "There is a small chance of that being possible but I just don't know," as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

Pollard reportedly said the University of Oxford was hoping to present late-stage results of its trial by the end of the year.

