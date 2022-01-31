Chief of Burkinabe General Staff, Head of Intelligence Resign After Coup - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The rebels who came to power in Burkina Faso after the recent military coup have fired the chief of the general staff and the head of national intelligence, the Faso news agency reported on Monday.

According to Faso, deputy chief of general staff Vinta Some will temporarily head the department.