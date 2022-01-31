Chief Of Burkinabe General Staff, Head Of Intelligence Resign After Coup - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:31 PM
The rebels who came to power in Burkina Faso after the recent military coup have fired the chief of the general staff and the head of national intelligence, the Faso news agency reported on Monday
According to Faso, deputy chief of general staff Vinta Some will temporarily head the department.