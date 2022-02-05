UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Canada's Ontario Calls Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictions 'Occupation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 11:54 AM

Chief of Canada's Ontario Calls Protests Against COVID-19 Restrictions 'Occupation'

The premier of Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Doug Ford, called protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Canadian capital the "occupation."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The premier of Canada's most populated province of Ontario, Doug Ford, called protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Canadian capital the "occupation."

"Regarding Ottawa, the occupation, it is not a protest any more, it has become an occupation; it is only hurting families, it is ruining businesses, but these folks are supposed to be supporting..." Ford said during a Friday virtual conference with Canada's premiers.

Ford urged protesters to put an end to the rallies.

Ontario is "so close to getting back to normal," the premier said when commenting on the situation with coronavirus restrictions.

He added that rights for protests are guaranteed, but the "occupation" is "unacceptable."

"Any harassment or acts of hatred or acts of violence will have zero tolerance," Ford said.

Large-scale protests against COVID-19 measures began in Ottawa on January 29. The demonstrators called for cancellation of all restrictions and vaccination. Police have launched several criminal investigations against protesters.

Related Topics

Protest Police Canada Ottawa Ontario January Criminals All Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Security Forces kill two terrorists in N Wazirista ..

Security Forces kill two terrorists in N Waziristan Datta Khel IBO

2 minutes ago
 Modi government violating human rights in IIOJK: N ..

Modi government violating human rights in IIOJK: Nadeem Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of IIOJK under ..

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of IIOJK under UNSC resolutions: President

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, armed forces fully support Kashm ..

Pakistani nation, armed forces fully support Kashmiris' liberation struggle : As ..

3 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris brot ..

PM says Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris brothers, sisters

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes Kashmir solidarity day today

Pakistan observes Kashmir solidarity day today

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>