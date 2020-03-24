UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Ecuador's Prison System Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:22 PM

The head of the Ecuadorean penitentiary system, Gen. Edmundo Moncayo, has tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The head of the Ecuadorean penitentiary system, Gen. Edmundo Moncayo, has tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Ecuadorian daily El Comercio, he was in contact with an infected person. The general is currently staying at home without showing any symptoms.

Last week, riots took place in a number of the country's prisons due to inmates being concerned about their health amid the coronavirus outbreak. The penitentiary service has decided to strengthen security and also make it so that employees return home after work less often.

There have been 981 cases of COVID-19 in Ecuador, and 18 people have died from the disease.

