Chief of General Staff of Russian Military Holds Talks With US Counterpart - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley discussed issues of mutual interest in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On March 31, at the initiative of the United States, phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley. Issues of mutual interest were discussed," the ministry said.