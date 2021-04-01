Chief of General Staff of Russian Military Holds Talks With US Counterpart - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley discussed issues of mutual interest in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On March 31, at the initiative of the United States, phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed," the ministry said.

The US side, on its part, confirmed that Gerasimov and Milley discussed issues of mutual concern.

"In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private," Joint Staff spokesman Dave Butler said.

This is the second time the top US and Russian military officials held phone talks this year. The previous conversation took place on January 11 at the initiative of Washington. The parties discussed issues of security and maintaining global stability.