Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Yasar Guler, who served as Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces, has been appointed as the country's defense minister.

General Guler has been Chief of the General Staff since July 2018. His appointment was announced on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took the oath of office earlier in the day.

The new cabinet also includes Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who previously also held this post, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the National Intelligence Organization and took an active part in the negotiations on the settlement of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as well as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who succeeded Fatih Donmez.

Cevdet Yilmaz has been appointed Turkish Vice President.