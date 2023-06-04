UrduPoint.com

Chief Of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Yasar Guler, who served as Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces, has been appointed as the country's defense minister.

General Guler has been Chief of the General Staff since July 2018. His appointment was announced on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took the oath of office earlier in the day.

The new cabinet also includes Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who previously also held this post, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the National Intelligence Organization and took an active part in the negotiations on the settlement of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as well as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who succeeded Fatih Donmez.

Cevdet Yilmaz has been appointed Turkish Vice President.

Related Topics

Damascus Ankara Tayyip Erdogan July 2018 Post Cabinet

Recent Stories

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

59 minutes ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

59 minutes ago
 European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

59 minutes ago
 Police constable killed, three injured in road acc ..

Police constable killed, three injured in road accident

59 minutes ago
 Vice President&#039;s Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets off to po ..

Vice President&#039;s Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets off to powerful start in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends wedding ceremony of Kha ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends wedding ceremony of Khalfan Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa&# ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.