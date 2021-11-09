UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Mexico's Financial Crimes Unit Quits Amid Wedding Scandal

Tue 09th November 2021

The head of the Mexican treasury's financial intelligence unit UIF announced his resignation on Tuesday following a scandal that saw guests bring a large sum of money to his wedding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The head of the Mexican treasury's financial intelligence unit UIF announced his resignation on Tuesday following a scandal that saw guests bring a large sum of money to his wedding.

"Due to the criticism of how third parties acted during a personal and transparent event, I chose to hand in my resignation as the head of the UIF," Santiago Nieto Castillo tweeted.

The 48-year-old married Carla Humphrey, a 47-year-old counselor with the National Electoral Institute, at a ceremony in Guatemala last week attended by a host of high-profile guests, including businessmen, politicians and government officials.

The scandal broke out after Guatemalan police impounded a private jet of Mexico City's tourism chief Paola Felix and her husband who were in possession of $35,000 in cash. The money was reportedly intended as a gift to the newly-weds.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the wedding scandalous.

A government statement said that Pablo Gomez Alvarez would take over as the UIF head.

