The head of the Mexican treasury's financial intelligence unit UIF announced his resignation on Tuesday following a scandal that saw guests bring a large sum of money to his wedding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The head of the Mexican treasury's financial intelligence unit UIF announced his resignation on Tuesday following a scandal that saw guests bring a large sum of money to his wedding.

"Due to the criticism of how third parties acted during a personal and transparent event, I chose to hand in my resignation as the head of the UIF," Santiago Nieto Castillo tweeted.

The 48-year-old married Carla Humphrey, a 47-year-old counselor with the National Electoral Institute, at a ceremony in Guatemala last week attended by a host of high-profile guests, including businessmen, politicians and government officials.

The scandal broke out after Guatemalan police impounded a private jet of Mexico City's tourism chief Paola Felix and her husband who were in possession of $35,000 in cash. The money was reportedly intended as a gift to the newly-weds.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the wedding scandalous.

A government statement said that Pablo Gomez Alvarez would take over as the UIF head.