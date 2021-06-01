(@FahadShabbir)

Luxembourg (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The head of the EU's new European Public Prosecutors' Office, Romanian anti-corruption official Laura Corduta Kovesi, hailed its launch on Tuesday as "a historic moment".

Speaking at a news conference in Luxembourg, where the new independent body is based, she said: "Our target (is) economic and financial criminality. Make no mistake, this is the most common threat to any democratic society."