UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Rossiya Segodnya Denies Endorsing Non-Accreditation Of Journalists In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Chief of Rossiya Segodnya Denies Endorsing Non-Accreditation of Journalists in Belarus

Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, refuted on Friday reports that he had allegedly endorsed Belarus in denying accreditation to journalists of Russia's Channel One

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, refuted on Friday reports that he had allegedly endorsed Belarus in denying accreditation to journalists of Russia's Channel One.

On Thursday, an article was published in Russian media in which Kiselev was cited as expressing support of Belarus in denying accreditation to Russian journalists in Minsk and describing it as any country's right.

"The deprivation of accreditation of the Russian journalist - the representative of Channel One in Minsk - is an impossible, extreme measure, clearly an overreaction. It can go way too far.

Now is not the time for it. And I have never supported this step by [Belarusian President Aleksander] Lukashenko. If someone interprets my words as support, then this is professionally dishonest. Here is my refutation," Kiselev said on his Telegram channel.

On Wednesday, media reported that the Belarusian Foreign Ministry had revoked the accreditation of Channel One journalists over claims that the broadcaster had allegedly shot a fallacious report about the COVID-19 situation in Belarus. The ministry's spokesperson has confirmed to Sputnik the decision to deny accreditation to the Channel One cameraman and correspondent but did not specify the reasons why.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus Media

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

1 minute ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

5 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

43 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

59 minutes ago

Fumigation continue in dist East: Moeed Anwar

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.