Chief Of Russian Accounts Chamber Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:06 PM
The chairman of Russia's Accounts Chamber, a parliamentary budgetary watchdog, said Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The chairman of Russia's Accounts Chamber, a parliamentary budgetary watchdog, said Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
"It did not pass me by: I tested positive for COVID.
It has been mild so far. I am self-isolating and receiving treatment. Take care of yourself!" Aleksei Kudrin tweeted.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing later in the day that many officials had chosen to be vaccinated but no one would be inoculated against their will.