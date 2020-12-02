Chief of Russian Accounts Chamber Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The chairman of Russia's Accounts Chamber, a parliamentary budgetary watchdog, said Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating.

"It did not pass me by: I tested positive for COVID.

It has been mild so far. I am self-isolating and receiving treatment. Take care of yourself!" Aleksei Kudrin tweeted.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing later in the day that many officials had chosen to be vaccinated but no one would be inoculated against their will.