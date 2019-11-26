Chief of Russian General Staff, NATO Military Committee Chairman to Meet in Baku -Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach will meet in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"[Stuart Peach] expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for facilitating a meeting with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation [Gerasimov] in Baku," the ministry said.