Chief Of Russian General Staff, NATO Military Committee Chairman To Meet In Baku -Ministry

5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Chief of Russian General Staff, NATO Military Committee Chairman to Meet in Baku -Ministry

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach will meet in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman Stuart Peach will meet in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"[Stuart Peach] expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for facilitating a meeting with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation [Gerasimov] in Baku," the ministry said.

