Chief of Russian General Staff, US Counterpart Discussed Syria - Defense Ministry

BERN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Chief of the Russian General Staff, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov discussed with his US counterpart Gen. Mark Milley the situation in Syria and measures to prevent incidents during the military activities of the sides, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The military leaders exchanged views on strategic stability, the situation in Syria and other regions, as well as measures to prevent incidents during the military activities of the parties," the statement said.