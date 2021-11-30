ULAN-BATOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) BATOR, November 30 (Sputnik) - Chief of Russia's General Staff - First Deputy Defense Minister, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov arrived in Mongolia on an official visit on Tuesday.

"The Russian deputy minister will hold talks with the military-political leadership of the country to discuss issues of cooperation in the military and defense industry spheres," the ministry told reporters.

It said Gen. of the Army Gerasimov is scheduled to have personal meetings with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Defense Minister Gursediin Saikhanbayar and Mongolian General Staff Chief. Lt. Gen. Dovchisurengiin Ganzorig.

Gerasimov's visit takes place in the year of the 100th anniversary of the Mongolian Armed Forces and 100th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Mongolian diplomatic relations.