Chief of South Korean Election Watchdog Resigns Over Violations in Early Voting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Chairwoman of the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC) Noh Jeong-hee has submitted a resignation letter after being criticized for mishandling ballots submitted by COVID-19 patients during early voting in the March 9 presidential election, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Noh announced her decision to step down during a NEC general session, saying she felt responsible for the early voting violations, Yonhap news agency said. She added that her resignation is less than two months before the June 1 local elections.

"I deeply apologize again for causing concerns to the people. I ask the people to cooperate so that the local elections can be held flawlessly," Noh was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The NEC faced harsh criticism after it became known that those participating in early voting, notably COVID-19 patients and self-isolated individuals, were not allowed to put their votes in the ballot boxes. Instead, the ballots were placed in plastic bags and other unauthorized containers, which raised suspicion of election fraud.