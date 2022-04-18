UrduPoint.com

Chief Of South Korean Election Watchdog Resigns Over Violations In Early Voting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Chief of South Korean Election Watchdog Resigns Over Violations in Early Voting - Reports

Chairwoman of the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC) Noh Jeong-hee has submitted a resignation letter after being criticized for mishandling ballots submitted by COVID-19 patients during early voting in the March 9 presidential election, South Korean media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Chairwoman of the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC) Noh Jeong-hee has submitted a resignation letter after being criticized for mishandling ballots submitted by COVID-19 patients during early voting in the March 9 presidential election, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Noh announced her decision to step down during a NEC general session, saying she felt responsible for the early voting violations, Yonhap news agency said. She added that her resignation is less than two months before the June 1 local elections.

"I deeply apologize again for causing concerns to the people. I ask the people to cooperate so that the local elections can be held flawlessly," Noh was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The NEC faced harsh criticism after it became known that those participating in early voting, notably COVID-19 patients and self-isolated individuals, were not allowed to put their votes in the ballot boxes. Instead, the ballots were placed in plastic bags and other unauthorized containers, which raised suspicion of election fraud.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan North Korea March June Media

Recent Stories

Promoted SSPs pinned badges

Promoted SSPs pinned badges

9 seconds ago
 5 gamblers held in operation

5 gamblers held in operation

10 seconds ago
 Seven persons booked for overcharging at parking s ..

Seven persons booked for overcharging at parking stands

12 seconds ago
 Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Plann ..

Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Planned in Sweden This Week - Repor ..

8 minutes ago
 Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat hel ..

Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat helicopters

8 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools ..

Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools of thought at one platform to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.