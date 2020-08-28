Chief of Staff of French Military Awards Estonian Soldiers Who Served in Mali

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Chief of the General Staff of French Armed Forces Francois Lecointre, during his visit to Estonia on Thursday, presented military awards to 15 Estonian soldiers who served in Mali and met with Commander of the Estonian Armed Forces Martin Harem.

"Bilateral military relations between Estonia and France, which have only recently gained momentum, are becoming stronger and closer, both in terms of the exchange of information on strategic issues and, above all, through military operations. It is a great honor for the French Armed Forces to be able to count on your participation in various operations," Lecointre said, as quoted by the General Staff of the Estonian military in a press release.

According to the press release, Lecointre, following a meeting with Herem, presented military awards for bravery to 15 soldiers who participated in the France-led Operation Barkhane in Mali.

Lecointre also met with French pilots who are performing air policing duties in the airspace of Estonia and other Baltic countries.

The Barkhane military operation has been conducted in the African region of Sahel by some 5,000 French troops against jihadist groups since 2014. The French forces cooperate with the members of the G5 Sahel alliance, including Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Niger, to settle the security crisis in the area. At the moment, 95 Estonian soldiers are serving in Mali.