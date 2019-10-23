A delegation of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, met with Chinese Special Representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun and Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Zhou Jian last evening, a spokesman for the Taliban's office, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday

"China invited the delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, to attend a series of conferences that will be held held in Moscow and Doha, and all participants will personally attend and share their personal views on Afghanistan's problem-solving process," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

Consultations on Afghanistan, in which special representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan will take part, will be held in Moscow on October 25.

Another meeting within the inter-Afghan dialogue will be held next week in the Chinese capital of Beijing and will be attended by a delegation of the Afghan government. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has also confirmed its participation in the Beijing meeting.

Russia and China have long been seeking to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan. In May, Moscow used a conference marking the centennial of diplomatic relations with Kabul to hold another round of peace consultations between representatives of the Afghan public and various political forces, including the Taliban radical movement.