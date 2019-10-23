UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Taliban's Office In Qatar, Chinese Envoy For Afghanistan Meet In Doha - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Chief of Taliban's Office in Qatar, Chinese Envoy for Afghanistan Meet in Doha - Spokesman

A delegation of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, met with Chinese Special Representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun and Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Zhou Jian last evening, a spokesman for the Taliban's office, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A delegation of the Taliban's political office in Qatar, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, met with Chinese Special Representative for Afghanistan Deng Xijun and Chinese Ambassador to Qatar Zhou Jian last evening, a spokesman for the Taliban's office, Suhail Shaheen, said on Wednesday.

"China invited the delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, to attend a series of conferences that will be held held in Moscow and Doha, and all participants will personally attend and share their personal views on Afghanistan's problem-solving process," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

Consultations on Afghanistan, in which special representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan will take part, will be held in Moscow on October 25.

Another meeting within the inter-Afghan dialogue will be held next week in the Chinese capital of Beijing and will be attended by a delegation of the Afghan government. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has also confirmed its participation in the Beijing meeting.

Russia and China have long been seeking to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan. In May, Moscow used a conference marking the centennial of diplomatic relations with Kabul to hold another round of peace consultations between representatives of the Afghan public and various political forces, including the Taliban radical movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia China Twitter Qatar Jian Beijing Doha United States May October All Government Share

Recent Stories

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

2 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

21 minutes ago

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

51 minutes ago

China Shouguang vegetable prices up 3.2 pct in pas ..

5 minutes ago

British PM could target election as EU mulls Brexi ..

5 minutes ago

New Tunisia president sworn in after upstart poll ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.