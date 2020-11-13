UrduPoint.com
Chief Of UK General Staff Got Lost During Drills As Was Dropped In Wrong Location- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:37 AM

Chief of the UK General Staff General Mark Carleton-Smith went missing during drills after an army helicopter dropped him in the wrong field while on a morale-boosting visit to army training area, The Sun newspaper reported, citing a defense source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Chief of the UK General Staff General Mark Carleton-Smith went missing during drills after an army helicopter dropped him in the wrong field while on a morale-boosting visit to army training area, The Sun newspaper reported, citing a defense source.

The incident took place at about 8 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Tuesday at the 300 square mile training area near Salisbury, where more than 2,000 UK troops were taking part in Exercise Cerberus.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that the general got out of an army Wildcat helicopter at dusk and only realized he was lost after the helicopter flew away and there was no one there to meet him.

The greeting side panicked when it heard the Wildcat helicopter fly away but did not see the general or his aides, the newspaper reported, adding that soldiers failed to reach any of them by mobile phones, as they were in an area with no signal.

"There was an 'Oh s*** moment' when they realised they had lost the head of the army. His visit was a really big deal and they had everything planned out," the defense source told the newspaper.

The source added that the general was soon found, while the army insisted he was never actually lost but was "not where they were expecting him."

The incident took place due to the fact that the helicopter's pilot decided to land at an alternative landing site, around 600 meters (0.4 mile) away from where soldiers were expecting him to land, the newspaper said.

