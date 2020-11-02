Chief Sanitary Doctor Says 90% Russians Infected With COVID-19 Abroad Arrived From Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, on Monday told a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council that 90 percent of Russian citizens who imported COVID-19 infections into the country had arrived from Turkey, adding that immediate measures be taken to remedy the situation.

"Ninety percent of over 10,000 people with positive COVID-19 tests have returned from the Republic of Turkey. That is why it is obvious that this issue should be discussed and certain measures should be suggested, because 90 percent of all imported COVID-19 cases are from the Republic of Turkey," Popova said.

Russia's COVID-19 response center on Monday reported 18,257 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of COVID-19 cases reaching 1,655,038.