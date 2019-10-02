The chief UK negotiator in Brexit talks arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to deliver Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposals on the terms of the withdrawal, the Sky News channel said

Johnson told his Conservative party before sending out his "sherpa," David Frost, that his draft divorce deal contained "constructive and reasonable" proposals.

He dismissed media reports that claimed the text allowed for the return of border checks on the island of Ireland and reminded Brussels that the alternative to a compromise agreement would be a no-deal exit.