Chiefs back in Super Bowl after Ravens flop

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years on Sunday.

A superb defensive performance from the Chiefs stifled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Baltimore's hopes of returning to next month's NFL showpiece ended in disappointment.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meanwhile marshalled a clinical offensive performance, throwing for one touchdown and 241 yards with no interceptions to leave Kansas City within sight of a third Super Bowl title since 2020.

"It's been a heck of a year, we've been underdogs for the last few games but we never feel like underdogs," Mahomes said after the AFC Championship victory.

"We've got a lot of guys on this team that know how to win when playoffs come around. I knew we were gonna make it happen and now we're in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11 -- a rematch of the two teams' 2020 thriller won by Kansas City.

Another Kansas City veteran of that Super Bowl victory -- tight end Travis Kelce -- was outstanding on Sunday with 11 receptions for 116 yards, which included the Chiefs opening touchdown.

Kelce's performance saw him surpass the legendary Jerry Rice in the record books for most all-time postseason catches.

The Chiefs star celebrated on the field after the victory with pop icon girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Mahomes, who will be chasing a third Super Bowl ring, had a message for his team-mates after the win.

"I told them 'The job's not done'. Our job now is to prepare ourselves to play a good football team in the Super Bowl and try to get that ring."