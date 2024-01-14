Chiefs down Dolphins, Stroud guides Texans past Browns in NFL playoff openers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Kansas City Chiefs took another step toward a Super Bowl title defense Saturday, routing the Miami Dolphins 26-7 at frigid Arrowhead Stadium in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Houston kicked off wildcard round action with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud guiding the Texans to a 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns that ended veteran Joe Flacco's comeback story.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker kicked four field goals and the Chiefs defense kept Miami's potentially explosive offense in check, the hosts shrugging off brutally cold conditions.

It was minus-4 Farenheit (-20C) at kickoff with the wind chill making it feel even colder, the NFL calling it the fourth-coldest game in league history.

Pop icon Taylor Swift turned out to cheer boyfriend Travis Kelce, wearing a Chiefs-themed down coat emblazoned with the star tight end's number 87, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid's trademark mustache was frozen by half-time.

"We knew it was going to be cold, but all week we were preaching let's come in there with that fire and just get after it and see what happens," said Mahomes, who hit rookie Rashee Rice for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Kelce had seven catches for 71 yards and Isiah Pacheco ran 23 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The cold might have been a factor when Mahomes's helmet cracked when he took a hit in the second half and it took some time to adjust a replacement kept on the sideline.

"It was, like, frozen," Mahomes said of the replacement helmet, which had to be warmed up before he could wear it.

Mahomes shook off the distraction and the Chiefs reached the divisional round of the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins' dynamic offense never fired as Kansas City's defense kept Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under constant pressure.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a 53-yard touchdown catch but was otherwise kept in check by his former team and the Dolphins finished with just 264 total yards.

In Houston, Stroud continued his remarkable debut season, throwing three first-half touchdowns to outshine Flacco, the 38-year-old Super Bowl winner who was brought out of semi-retirement by the Browns after they lost three quarterbacks to injury and propelled them into the post-season.