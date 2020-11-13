Chiefs of CIS Security Councils to Discuss Biological Threats Nov 18 - Russian Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The secretaries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) security councils will discuss issues related to countering new biological threats at their November 18 meeting, the Russian Security Council said on Friday.

This year, the annual meeting will be held in the videoconference format.

Russia will be represented by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

"We plan to discuss further CIS cooperation on security. We plan to specifically focus on the problematic related to countering new biological threats, reacting to emergency situations and overcoming their consequences, prospects of cooperation in information security, the situation in Afghanistan and its influences on Central Asia's security," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.