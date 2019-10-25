UrduPoint.com
Chiefs Of Russia, Turkey General Staffs Discussed Syria By Phone- Turkish Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:05 PM

Chiefs of Russia, Turkey General Staffs Discussed Syria by Phone- Turkish Defense Ministry

The chiefs of the general staffs of Turkey and Russia, Yasar Guler and Valery Gerasimov, discussed the situation in Syria by phone, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The chiefs of the general staffs of Turkey and Russia, Yasar Guler and Valery Gerasimov, discussed the situation in Syria by phone, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The chief of our General Staff, Yasar Guler, had a telephone conversation with Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov. During the talks, the sides discussed the security situation in Syria and current events," it said.

