Chiefs Of Russian, Israeli Security Councils Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Syrian Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:39 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, discussed military cooperation and settlement of the Syrian crisis during a recent meeting, the Russian Security Council's press office said on Tuesday

"Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat praised relations between the security councils of Russia and Israel, emphasizing that this contributes to mutual understanding between the two countries on the most important regional and global issues," the statement said.

Both security chiefs also emphasized the importance of resolving the Syrian conflict.

Patrushev and Ben-Shabbat's last meeting took place on June 24 in Jerusalem as part of the trilateral talks on Syria. John Bolton, then the US national security adviser, was the third party to the negotiations. The main topics of discussion were the elimination of the remaining terrorists in Syria, social and economic reconstruction of the country, and humanitarian projects.

