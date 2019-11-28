Chiefs Of Russian, Turkish General Staffs Discuss Situation In Syria
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:34 PM
The chiefs of the general staffs of Turkey and Russia, Yasar Guler and Valery Gerasimov, discussed the situation in Syria by phone, the Turkish General Staff said Thursday
"The chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Gen.
Yasar Guler, had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov, during which they exchanged views on the development of the situation in Syria," the staff said on Twitter.