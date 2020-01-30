UrduPoint.com
Chiefs Of Russian, Turkish General Staffs Discuss Idlib By Phone- Turkish Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Chiefs of Russian, Turkish General Staffs Discuss Idlib by Phone- Turkish Defense Ministry

The chiefs of the general staffs of Turkey and Russia, Yasar Guler and Valery Gerasimov, discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib by phone, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The chiefs of the general staffs of Turkey and Russia, Yasar Guler and Valery Gerasimov, discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib by phone, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The chiefs of the general staffs of Turkey and Russia held a telephone conversation, during which they exchanged views on the situation in Idlib," the ministry said in a statement.

