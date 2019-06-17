Chiefs of Russian, Venezuelan Security Councils Discuss Prospects for Cooperation

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Secretary General of Venezuela's Defense Council Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez in Moscow on Monday to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the security sphere, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Secretary General of Venezuela's Defense Council Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez in Moscow on Monday to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the security sphere, the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez discussed the prospects for Russian-Venezuelan security cooperation, primarily in the field of ensuring internal political stability and information security," the statement said.

The Russian official reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to support Venezuelan legitimate President Nicolas Maduro and the country's leadership.