UrduPoint.com

Child Abuse In Japan Hits Record High Of 2,170 Cases In 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Child Abuse in Japan Hits Record High of 2,170 Cases in 2021

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Cases of child abuse in Japan hit record high of 2,170 cases in 2021 due to limited opportunities for social workers to prevent ill-treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing the National Police Agency (NPA).

The figure represents a 1.7% increase compared with 2020, according to the report.

The number of children under 18 years placed in Japanese protection centers due to suspicious of abuse also increased by 1% in 2021 and reached a historic high of 108,050 cases, with the figure exceeding 100,000 for the second year in a row.

As for categories, the Japanese police registered 80,299 cases of emotional abuse, 19,185 of physically abuse, 8,270 of neglect and 296 of sexual abuse in 2021.

"As the novel coronavirus pandemic is feared to reduce opportunities to watch over children, we will continue to monitor information that could lead to uncovering abuse," an NPA official was quoted as saying.

According to the report, the increase in cases of child abuse in Japan was primarily caused by strict COVID-19 restrictions and stay-at-home orders that impeded welfare workers from identifying and preventing possible crimes against minors.

Related Topics

Police Lead Japan 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Imran leaves for China on four-day visit

PM Imran leaves for China on four-day visit

6 minutes ago
 Huawei launches new TWS Bluetooth earbuds HUAWEI F ..

Huawei launches new TWS Bluetooth earbuds HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, leading the way in ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

2 hours ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

11 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>