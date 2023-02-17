Child Aged 12 Rescued From Under Rubble in Turkey 260 Hours After Earthquakes - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A 12-year-old child has been rescued from under the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay about 260 hours after tdevastating earthquakes collapsed thousands of homes and killed 38,044 people, media reported on Friday.

According to Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber, the child has been pulled from the rubble alive in Hatay Province.

The child was rescued near the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province, according to the Anadolu news agency.