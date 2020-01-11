UrduPoint.com
Child Assailant Dead After Killing One In Mexico School Shooting: Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:16 AM

Child assailant dead after killing one in Mexico school shooting: police

A student at an elementary school in the city of Torreon, in northern Mexico, shot and killed a teacher Friday, then killed himself, police said

Torren, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A student at an elementary school in the city of Torreon, in northern Mexico, shot and killed a teacher Friday, then killed himself, police said.

Authorities are still investigating but believe the student was between eight and 10 years old, said police Lieutenant Adelaido Flores, as panicked parents gathered outside the Cervantes elementary school and officials evacuated the building.

