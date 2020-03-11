Child Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Moscow Has No Symptoms, Just Carries Virus - Authorities

A child diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is just a carrier of the virus, he has no symptoms of the disease, the operational headquarters for monitoring the situation with coronavirus in the Russian capital reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A child diagnosed with novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is just a carrier of the virus, he has no symptoms of the disease, the operational headquarters for monitoring the situation with coronavirus in the Russian capital reported on Wednesday.

"Six more cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Moscow. One of the patients, a child, does not have the symptoms of the disease at all, he is just a carrier," the HQ said.

A total of 15 cases of the disease have been registered in Moscow up to now.