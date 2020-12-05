UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Dies Due To Lack Of Medical Care In Al-Hawl Refugee Camp In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:50 AM

Child Dies Due to Lack of Medical Care in Al-Hawl Refugee Camp in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A child has died as a result of lacking medical care in the Al-Hawl refugee camp, controlled by the US-backed militants in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, Syrian state media reported.

Poor humanitarian conditions - including a severe shortage of food and water - result in the spread of diseases among residents of the camp, especially children, sources told the SANA news agency on late Friday.   

The situation in the camp is also complicated by the increasing crime rates.

The Al-Hawl camp is located in the north of Syria controlled by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). According to various estimates, the camp is home to 65,000-70,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Shortage Militants Syria Water Russia Died Women Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

4 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

5 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

5 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

5 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

4 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.