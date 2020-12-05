Child Dies Due to Lack of Medical Care in Al-Hawl Refugee Camp in Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A child has died as a result of lacking medical care in the Al-Hawl refugee camp, controlled by the US-backed militants in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, Syrian state media reported.

Poor humanitarian conditions - including a severe shortage of food and water - result in the spread of diseases among residents of the camp, especially children, sources told the SANA news agency on late Friday.

The situation in the camp is also complicated by the increasing crime rates.

The Al-Hawl camp is located in the north of Syria controlled by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). According to various estimates, the camp is home to 65,000-70,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants.