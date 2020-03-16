Child Dies in Fire at Lesbos Refugee Camp - Doctors Without Borders

A child died in a massive fire that took place at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, Marco Sandrone, the field coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on the island, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A child died in a massive fire that took place at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, Marco Sandrone, the field coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on the island, said.

"Another fire broke out in Moria camp today spreading fear and panic to the camp's residents and leaving behind one child dead, according to the Fire Brigade," Sandrone said, adding that the fire has been put out.

He added that MSF teams are currently working to provide medical and psychological assistance to those affected.

"European and Greek authorities who continue to contain people in such inhumane conditions have a responsibility in the repetition of these dramatic episodes. How many times we have to see the tragic consequences of this inhuman policy of containment before we urgently evacuate people out of the hell of Moria," Sandrone added.

Greece has been struggling to handle the inflow of migrants and refugees from Turkey, resulting in overcrowded camps that are conducive to fire hazards.