Child Dies In Greek Migrant Camp Fire

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Child dies in Greek migrant camp fire

A six-year-old child died Monday in a fire at a badly overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, officials said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A six-year-old child died Monday in a fire at a badly overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, officials said.

A local fire department official confirmed the incident to AFP as state tv ERT said the fire broke out in a container at the camp of Moria.

The channel said the child was a girl.

Since the beginning of March, hundreds of people have arrived by sea on Greek islands near Turkey after Ankara said it would not prevent asylum seekers from travelling to the EU.

