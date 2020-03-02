UrduPoint.com
Child Dies In Migrant Ship Sinking Off Lesbos: Greek Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:39 PM

Child dies in migrant ship sinking off Lesbos: Greek police

A child has died and another was hospitalised after a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Lesbos, Greek port police said

Ile de Lesbos, Grce, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A child has died and another was hospitalised after a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized off the coast of Lesbos, Greek port police said.

Two children were found "unconscious" after the vessel overturned at around 08:30 am local time (0630 GMT) in the Aegean Sea, a spokeswoman told AFP.

One of them, a small boy, could not be revived, while the other was taken to hospital.

A further "46 people are safe" following the accident, the official said.

