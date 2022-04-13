UrduPoint.com

Child Injured In California Mall Shooting - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 11:59 AM

Child Injured in California Mall Shooting - Reports

A man opened gunfire inside a shopping mall in the town of Victorville in the US State of California, injuring a 9-year-old girl, local broadcaster KTLA reported on Wednesday, citing sheriff's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A man opened gunfire inside a shopping mall in the town of Victorville in the US State of California, injuring a 9-year-old girl, local broadcaster KTLA reported on Wednesday, citing sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. local time (Wednesday, 02:00 GMT).

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the girl was hospitalized in a stable condition.

The mall has been closed after the incident and people evacuated as police searched the building and adjacent territory. The location of the shooter has not yet been identified, but the law enforcers claimed the shooting to be "an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation."

