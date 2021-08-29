Child Killed, 3 People Injured as Rocket Hits Residential Building in Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) A child has been killed and three people were injured in an explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the 1TV broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The channel's correspondent tweeted, citing witnesses, that a rocket had landed on a residential building near the Kabul airport, killing a child.

According to the 1TV news, the rocket hit the Khwaja Bughra area of Kabul.

Earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik that a powerful explosion was heard near the Kabul airport.