Child Killed In Moscow Region In Ukrainian Drone Attack: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Child killed in Moscow region in Ukrainian drone attack: governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A child was killed in an overnight strike in Russia's Moscow region, its governor said early Tuesday, as Ukrainian drone attacks were reported in several parts of the country.

Russian air defences shot down more than 70 Ukrainian drones overnight into Tuesday morning, according to local officials and state media.

At least 14 were intercepted in and around Moscow, regional governor Andrey Vorobyov said in a Telegram post.

"Now firefighters are putting out the fire" caused by one of the strikes, Vorobyov said. "Unfortunately, a 9-year-old child died."

At least one person was wounded when another drone fell on a residential building, he added.

As a result of the attack, three airports around Moscow cancelled or delayed flights, according to state media.

In the region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, "59 enemy aircraft-type UAVs have been intercepted and destroyed", Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"There are no casualties or damage," he added.

Two more Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the region of Tula, south of Moscow, Russian official news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine and Russia routinely carry out nighttime drone attacks on each other's territory.

Kyiv's SBU security services said Saturday they had struck an ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh region in a drone attack.

