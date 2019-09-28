Child Killed, Nine Civilians Injured in Missile Attacks in Southern Afghanistan

Missile attacks in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan resulted in the death of a child, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, adding that nine people were also injured in the attacks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Missile attacks in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan resulted in the death of a child, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, adding that nine people were also injured in the attacks.

At least 10 missiles were fired at the city of Lashkar Gah and Gereshk town in the province.

In the meantime, local authorities have not officially confirmed the casualties.

Nationals of Afghanistan vote on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots. However, the election process was repeatedly disrupted by the attacks launched by the Taliban group which vowed to disrupt the vote.

The Taliban said on Saturday morning that the group had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centers.