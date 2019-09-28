UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Killed, Nine Civilians Injured In Missile Attacks In Southern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

Child Killed, Nine Civilians Injured in Missile Attacks in Southern Afghanistan

Missile attacks in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan resulted in the death of a child, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, adding that nine people were also injured in the attacks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Missile attacks in Helmand province in southern Afghanistan resulted in the death of a child, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, adding that nine people were also injured in the attacks.

At least 10 missiles were fired at the city of Lashkar Gah and Gereshk town in the province.

In the meantime, local authorities have not officially confirmed the casualties.

Nationals of Afghanistan vote on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots. However, the election process was repeatedly disrupted by the attacks launched by the Taliban group which vowed to disrupt the vote.

The Taliban said on Saturday morning that the group had blocked access to polling stations in some provinces and attacked some centers.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Afghanistan Vote Lashkar Gah Million

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of AJK President ..

17 minutes ago

OIC states must launch BDS campaign against India: ..

17 minutes ago

Over 1.1 mln registrations for Naya Pakistan Housi ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi for focus on producing sol ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Legislative Council Orders Staff Evacuat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.