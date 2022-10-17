Child Poverty in Eastern Europe, Central Asia Surges 19% Amid Ukraine Crisis - UNICEF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The Ukraine crisis and the soaring living costs it engenders have led to a 19% increase in child poverty across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.

"The war in Ukraine and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 per cent increase since 2021," the report said.

Although children make up 25% of the population, they account for almost 40% of the additional 10.4 million people living in poverty this year, UNICEF said, adding that Russia accounts for an additional 2.8 million children living in poverty, about 500,000 children live in Ukraine, followed by Romania with 110,000 children living in households below the poverty line.

"Beyond the obvious horrors of war - the killing and maiming of children, mass displacement - the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine are having a devastating impact on children across eastern Europe and Central Asia," UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan said.

According to UNICEF, the ripple effects of growing child poverty can lead to another 4,500 children dying before they celebrate their first birthdays, and 117,000 children dropping out of school this year alone.

Since the beginning of the year, Europe has been facing accelerating inflation, caused in part by Western sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The prices of basic goods such as food and fuel have skyrocketed, reducing household budgets for other needs such as healthcare and education, exposing the poorest children to the risk of violence, exploitation and abuse.

To cope with the crisis, many governments have cut public spending, raised taxes, and added austerity measures to heal their economies, the report said.

"Austerity measures will hurt children most of all - plunging even more children into poverty and making it harder for families who are already struggling," Khan added.

UNICEF urged the international community to strengthen social protection systems in high- and middle-income countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, as well as to finance social protection programs for families with children experiencing financial difficulties.