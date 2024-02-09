Child rescued nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A child was rescued Friday nearly 60 hours after a rain-induced landslide hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines, killing at least 11 people and leaving more than a hundred missing.

The girl, whose age has not been disclosed, was found as rescuers used their bare hands and shovels to look for survivors in Masara village on southern Mindanao island, disaster agency official Edward Macapili of Davao de Oro province told AFP.

"It's a miracle," Macapili said.

"That gives hope to the rescuers. A child's resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived."

The landslide struck Tuesday night, destroying houses and engulfing three buses and a jeepney waiting to pick up workers from a gold mine.

Searchers were in a race against time and weather to find anyone else alive in the thick mud as rain fell over the area on Friday.