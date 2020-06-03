UrduPoint.com
Child With COVID-19 Diagnosed With Kawasaki Disease In Armenia - Health Minister

Child With COVID-19 Diagnosed With Kawasaki Disease in Armenia - Health Minister

A four-year-old child in Armenia, who was confirmed to have COVID-19, has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Wednesday

In April, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emerging diseases unit, said that WHO was looking into a possible link between the two diseases.

"Unfortunately, a four-year-old child diagnosed with the coronavirus disease has [also] been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease," Torosyan wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, Armenia had stockpiled medicine necessary to treat Kawasaki disease beforehand, taking into account the international statistics.

"We hope that the little one will quickly get better. The doctors consider his condition to be of moderate severity," he added.

Kawasaki disease is an acute child disease characterized by vascular lesions with the possible development of aneurism, thrombosis or vascular wall patency. The disease's causes remain unknown, although some researches attribute it to a virus. Usually, the disease appears in children aged from two months to five years, despite some teenage cases having been registered as well.

Armenia has confirmed a total of 10,524 cases, with 170 fatalities.

More Stories From World

