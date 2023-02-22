Childbirths in South Korea Hit Record Low of 249,000 in 2022 - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Childbirths in South Korean hit record low of around 249,000 in 2022, with deaths outnumbering births for yet another year, the country's national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The number of childbirths was 4.4% lower than in 2021 when the previous record low was recorded, Statistics Korea said, adding that the South Korean fertility rate, the number of children a woman bears during her life, amounted to just 0.78 in 2022.

It was already the fifth straight year with the rate of lower than one, while experts believe that it should be at least 2.

1 so that the South Korean population could remain stable without dramatic consequences for the country's social security, the Yohnap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the South Korean authorities recorded 372,800 deaths in 2022, a 17.4% increase from 2021, which means there were 120,000 more deaths than births in the country last year.

A decline in the birth rate is not a new phenomenon for South Korea as people are more hesitant about having children due to the tough economic situation, rising prices, Yohnap reported.