UrduPoint.com

Childbirths In South Korea Hit Record Low Of 249,000 In 2022 - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Childbirths in South Korea Hit Record Low of 249,000 in 2022 - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Childbirths in South Korean hit record low of around 249,000 in 2022, with deaths outnumbering births for yet another year, the country's national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The number of childbirths was 4.4% lower than in 2021 when the previous record low was recorded, Statistics Korea said, adding that the South Korean fertility rate, the number of children a woman bears during her life, amounted to just 0.78 in 2022.

It was already the fifth straight year with the rate of lower than one, while experts believe that it should be at least 2.

1 so that the South Korean population could remain stable without dramatic consequences for the country's social security, the Yohnap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the South Korean authorities recorded 372,800 deaths in 2022, a 17.4% increase from 2021, which means there were 120,000 more deaths than births in the country last year.

A decline in the birth rate is not a new phenomenon for South Korea as people are more hesitant about having children due to the tough economic situation, rising prices, Yohnap reported.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea Women From

Recent Stories

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

37 minutes ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

3 hours ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.