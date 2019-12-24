At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor.

The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqeb in southern Idlib province, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An uptick in attacks around Saraqeb over the past 24 hours has driven thousands of people out, the Observatory added.