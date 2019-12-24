Children Among 8 Killed In Russian Strikes On Syria's Idlib: Monitor
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:25 PM
At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor
The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqeb in southern Idlib province, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
An uptick in attacks around Saraqeb over the past 24 hours has driven thousands of people out, the Observatory added.