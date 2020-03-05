Children Among Nine Dead In Gaza Market Blaze: Ministry
Nine Palestinians including several children were killed after a fire broke out in a bakery in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian authorities said, without specifying the cause
Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, said 85 people were injured in the blaze in a market in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Four of the dead were children, he said.
An official at the Civil Defence in Gaza confirmed the fire started in a bakery and "caused damage to dozens of shops and stalls."He said the fire had been brought under control but did not give a reason for it.