Children Among Nine Dead In Gaza Market Blaze: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:28 PM

Children among nine dead in Gaza market blaze: ministry

Nine Palestinians including several children were killed after a fire broke out in a bakery in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian authorities said, without specifying the cause

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Nine Palestinians including several children were killed after a fire broke out in a bakery in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian authorities said, without specifying the cause.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave, said 85 people were injured in the blaze in a market in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Four of the dead were children, he said.

An official at the Civil Defence in Gaza confirmed the fire started in a bakery and "caused damage to dozens of shops and stalls."He said the fire had been brought under control but did not give a reason for it.

